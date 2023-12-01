The Houston Cougars (5-0) meet the Xavier Musketeers (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Houston Players to Watch

Desmond Claude: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Quincy Olivari: 12.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 12.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Dailyn Swain: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Houston vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 74.9 98th 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 57.5 2nd 35th 34.8 Rebounds 35.9 13th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 1st 19.1 Assists 14.7 62nd 217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.4 11th

