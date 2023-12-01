The Houston Cougars (5-0) meet the Xavier Musketeers (2-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Desmond Claude: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 12.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 12.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 5.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dailyn Swain: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Houston vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Houston AVG Houston Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 74.9 98th
292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 57.5 2nd
35th 34.8 Rebounds 35.9 13th
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th
1st 19.1 Assists 14.7 62nd
217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.4 11th

