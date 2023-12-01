The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Houston Stats Insights

This season, the Cougars have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.

In games Houston shoots higher than 38.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Cougars are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 119th.

The 76.3 points per game the Cougars score are eight more points than the Musketeers allow (68.3).

Houston has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Houston scored 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it did in away games (75.6).

The Cougars ceded 54.4 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (60.9).

At home, Houston averaged 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (39.3%).

