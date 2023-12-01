The Houston Cougars (7-0) aim to extend a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Xavier matchup.

Houston vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Houston vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Cougars games has gone over the point total.

Xavier has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1700

+1700 Houston's national championship odds (+1700) place it just eighth-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is fourth-best.

Houston has a 5.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

