The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Incarnate Word is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 67th.

The Cardinals put up 8.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats give up (69.4).

Incarnate Word has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Incarnate Word averaged 75.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.

At home, the Cardinals gave up 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.5.

Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word knocked down more 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule