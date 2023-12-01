The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Incarnate Word has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

The Cardinals are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Bethune-Cookman has won just one game against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total twice this season.

