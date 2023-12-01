The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-4) are favored (-1.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. The matchup airs on YouTube. The matchup's point total is 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bethune-Cookman -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has combined with its opponent to score more than 148.5 points in three of six games this season.

Incarnate Word's average game total this season has been 154.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Incarnate Word has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Incarnate Word's .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Bethune-Cookman's .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 1 20% 76.1 153.7 69.4 146.5 142.5 Incarnate Word 3 50% 77.6 153.7 77.1 146.5 147

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score 8.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats give up (69.4).

Incarnate Word has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 1-4-0 1-1 2-3-0 Incarnate Word 3-3-0 3-3 4-2-0

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Incarnate Word 8-5 Home Record 7-7 3-13 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.