The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when visiting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks make 54% of their shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 38.3% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 54th.
  • The Jayhawks put up 81.3 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 60.6 the Huskies give up.
  • Kansas is 6-0 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (35.7%).
  • UConn is 7-0 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 322nd.
  • The Huskies' 88.7 points per game are 24 more points than the 64.7 the Jayhawks allow.
  • UConn is 7-0 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did when playing on the road (74).
  • Defensively the Jayhawks were better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Kansas made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UConn put up 83.3 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (70.1).
  • At home, the Huskies conceded 63.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than they allowed away (65.8).
  • At home, UConn drained 9.1 triples per game last season, one more than it averaged away (8.1). UConn's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.9%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee W 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC - Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Texas W 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/24/2023 Manhattan W 90-60 XL Center
11/27/2023 New Hampshire W 84-64 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/1/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 North Carolina - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 UAPB - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

