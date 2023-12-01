The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) on Friday, December 1 at American Airlines Center, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Mavericks are coming off of a 121-115 victory against the Rockets in their most recent game on Tuesday. In the Mavericks' win, Luka Doncic led the way with a team-high 41 points (adding nine rebounds and nine assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.