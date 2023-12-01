Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) host the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) at American Airlines Center on December 1, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The 119.5 points per game the Mavericks put up are 6.8 more points than the Grizzlies allow (112.7).

Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are scoring 122.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, Dallas is ceding 3.2 more points per game (120) than in away games (116.8).

When it comes to total threes made, the Mavericks have performed worse at home this season, sinking 15.6 threes per game, compared to 16.2 in away games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 39.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.2% mark in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries