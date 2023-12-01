Top Player Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on December 1, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others in the Dallas Mavericks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Mavericks vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: +100)
|8.5 (Over: +108)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
- The 31.5-point total set for Doncic on Friday is 0.4 more points than his season scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- eight -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (9.5).
- Doncic has averaged 7.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).
- Doncic has averaged 3.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!
Kyrie Irving Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- Kyrie Irving is putting up 24.6 points per game this season, 1.9 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
- He collects 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
- Irving has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Friday.
- He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- The 23.2 points Bane scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.
- He has pulled down 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
- Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (6.5).
- Bane averages 3.2 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- Friday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 20.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 19.5.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.