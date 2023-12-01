Friday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) and Boise State Broncos (3-3) at Mountain America Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Saint Mary's (CA) taking home the win. Game time is at 10:30 PM ET on December 1.

Based on our computer prediction, Boise State projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Saint Mary's (CA). The over/under is currently listed at 129.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls, Idaho Venue: Mountain America Center

Mountain America Center Line: Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5

Saint Mary's (CA) -3.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): Saint Mary's (CA) -190, Boise State +155

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 68, Boise State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State

Pick ATS: Boise State (+3.5)



Boise State (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Boise State, who is 1-4-0 ATS. The Gaels are 3-2-0 and the Broncos are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 140.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.3 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) wins the rebound battle by 13.9 boards on average. It collects 40.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 26.4 per outing.

Saint Mary's (CA) connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (168th in college basketball) while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc (253rd in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5 per game while shooting 29.7%.

The Gaels' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 204th in college basketball, and the 79.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 27th in college basketball.

Saint Mary's (CA) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Gaels commit 10.6 per game (91st in college basketball) and force 10 (315th in college basketball play).

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 69.3 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (131st in college basketball). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Boise State is 142nd in the nation at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Boise State makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (311th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8. It shoots 26.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.8%.

Boise State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11 per game (116th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (215th in college basketball).

