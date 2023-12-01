This week, there's high school football on the docket in Tarrant County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Emerson High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    North Crowley High School at Allen High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Southlake, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

