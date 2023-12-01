How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies average just 3.3 more points per game (58.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (55.6).
- Houston Christian is 3-1 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
- Texas Tech is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 58.9 points.
- The 72.5 points per game the Red Raiders put up are 5.6 more points than the Huskies give up (66.9).
- Texas Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
- Houston Christian is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
- The Red Raiders are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.6%).
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Rutgers
|W 79-72
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|W 61-56
|South Point Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 60-54
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/1/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/5/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
