The Houston Christian Huskies (3-4) will hope to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies average just 3.3 more points per game (58.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (55.6).
  • Houston Christian is 3-1 when it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • Texas Tech is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 58.9 points.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Red Raiders put up are 5.6 more points than the Huskies give up (66.9).
  • Texas Tech has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.9 points.
  • Houston Christian is 3-2 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Red Raiders are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.6%).

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Bailey Maupin: 17.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Jasmine Shavers: 15.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Kilah Freelon: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 49.0 FG%
  • Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK, 36.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Elina Arike: 5.1 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Rutgers W 79-72 South Point Arena
11/25/2023 Santa Clara W 61-56 South Point Arena
11/29/2023 UC Irvine W 60-54 United Supermarkets Arena
12/1/2023 Houston Christian - United Supermarkets Arena
12/5/2023 Sam Houston - United Supermarkets Arena
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word - United Supermarkets Arena

