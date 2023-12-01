Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Trinity County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trinity County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Apple Springs High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Apple Springs, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.