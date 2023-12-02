How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Abilene Christian vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- Abilene Christian is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The 'Jacks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 253rd.
- The Wildcats score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the 'Jacks give up to opponents.
- Abilene Christian is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Abilene Christian scored 81.3 points per game last season, 9.8 more than it averaged on the road (71.5).
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.2.
- Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian sunk fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Fordham
|W 59-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Missouri State
|L 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|L 86-71
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|SFA
|-
|Teague Center
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|-
|Teague Center
