The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-4, 0-1 WAC) in a matchup of WAC teams at Teague Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The 'Jacks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 145.5 for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -2.5 145.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has played five games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 145.5 points.

Abilene Christian has had an average of 141.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Abilene Christian is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Abilene Christian has been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and has walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Wildcats are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Abilene Christian has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 50% 78.1 146.4 70.9 143.9 145.8 Abilene Christian 5 71.4% 68.3 146.4 73.0 143.9 140.9

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

Against the spread in WAC games, the 'Jacks were 10-5-0 last year.

The Wildcats score only 2.6 fewer points per game (68.3) than the 'Jacks allow (70.9).

When it scores more than 70.9 points, Abilene Christian is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-3-0 1-1 3-3-0 Abilene Christian 3-4-0 3-3 5-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SFA Abilene Christian 12-4 Home Record 9-5 6-6 Away Record 4-8 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

