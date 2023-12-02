Saturday's contest at Ferrell Center has the No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 94-65 victory, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 94, Northwestern State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Northwestern State

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-28.7)

Baylor (-28.7) Computer Predicted Total: 159.3

Both Baylor and Northwestern State are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Bears and the Demons are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 20.4 points per game (scoring 93.0 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 72.6 per contest to rank 214th in college basketball) and have a +143 scoring differential overall.

Baylor wins the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. It records 36.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 72nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.9 per outing.

Baylor connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Bears rank sixth in college basketball with 111.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 139th in college basketball defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Baylor has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (167th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (154th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.