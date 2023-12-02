Baylor vs. Northwestern State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Baylor Bears (4-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Baylor Top Players (2022-23)
- Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Yves Missi: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Brides: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Baylor vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|55th
|77.0
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|18th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
