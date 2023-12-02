The Baylor Bears (4-0) meet the Northwestern State Demons (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

  • Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keyonte George: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jalen Bridges: 10.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • LJ Cryer: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Flo Thamba: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Rayj Dennis: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jayden Nunn: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: 18.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Yves Missi: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Brides: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank
55th 77.0 Points Scored 74.6 109th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 30.1 270th
83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
18th 9.5 3pt Made 8.4 66th
95th 14.2 Assists 12.6 211th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.1 104th

