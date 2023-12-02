The No. 9 Baylor Bears (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Northwestern State Demons (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ferrell Center as heavy, 35.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 158.5 for the matchup.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -35.5 158.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 158.5 points in five of six games this season.

The average total in Baylor's outings this year is 165.6, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Both Baylor and Northwestern State have covered the spread 66.7% of the time this season, resulting in a 4-2-0 ATS record for the Bears and a 4-2-0 tally for the Demons.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 5 83.3% 93 168.1 72.6 150.9 148.3 Northwestern State 2 33.3% 75.1 168.1 78.3 150.9 148.5

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

The Bears put up 14.7 more points per game (93) than the Demons allow (78.3).

Baylor has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 78.3 points.

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0 Northwestern State 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0

Baylor vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Northwestern State 14-3 Home Record 10-3 5-5 Away Record 10-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

