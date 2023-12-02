AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
With the college football season entering Week 14, the slate includes one game that features teams from the AAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.
AAC Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|SMU Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
