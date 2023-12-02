Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Dallas County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richardson High School at Hebron High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Naaman Forest High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
