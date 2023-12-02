Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
Our projection model predicts the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Alabama (+5.5)
|Under (55.5)
|Georgia 28, Alabama 25
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 14 Predictions
- Oklahoma State vs Texas
- Oregon vs Washington
- Appalachian State vs Troy
- Miami (OH) vs Toledo
- SMU vs Tulane
- Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
- Boise State vs UNLV
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.
- The Bulldogs' record against the spread is 4-8-0.
- Georgia has an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- There have been six Bulldogs games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.
- The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.
Alabama Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Crimson Tide have a 35.7% chance to win.
- The Crimson Tide have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have gone over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).
- The average point total for the Alabama this season is 4.3 points less than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|39.6
|15.8
|42.7
|13.7
|33.3
|18.3
|Alabama
|35.8
|17.9
|38.6
|18.6
|31.8
|17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.