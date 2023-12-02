Our projection model predicts the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Georgia vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (+5.5) Under (55.5) Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 69.2% chance to win.

The Bulldogs' record against the spread is 4-8-0.

Georgia has an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

There have been six Bulldogs games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

The over/under in this game is 55.5 points, 1.5 higher than the average total in Georgia games this season.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Crimson Tide have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have gone over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).

The average point total for the Alabama this season is 4.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.6 15.8 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Alabama 35.8 17.9 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

