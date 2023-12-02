Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (2-5) versus the Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-75 in favor of Rice, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 89, Houston Christian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-14.2)

Rice (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Rice has a 2-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Houston Christian, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Owls are 4-2-0 and the Huskies are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 24.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.6 points per game (261st in college basketball) while giving up 95 per outing (363rd in college basketball).

Houston Christian comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 9.4 boards. It pulls down 30 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.4.

Houston Christian hits 3 three-pointers per game (363rd in college basketball) at a 21.4% rate (362nd in college basketball), compared to the 10 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.7% from deep.

Houston Christian loses the turnover battle by 6.4 per game, committing 17.2 (361st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.