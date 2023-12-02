Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lubbock County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lubbock County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paradise High School at Idalou High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
