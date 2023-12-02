If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lubbock County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Brazos County
  • Jack County
  • McLennan County
  • Wilson County
  • Sherman County
  • Calhoun County
  • Morris County
  • Dallas County
  • Erath County
  • Williamson County

    • Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    First Baptist Academy - Dallas at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.