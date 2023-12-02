Can we expect Matt Duchene scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

  • Duchene has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • Duchene averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:50 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:46 Home L 6-3
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

