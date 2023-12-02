The Dallas Mavericks (9-5) match up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSOK.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSOK

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posts 41 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 boards per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.3% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dereck Lively puts up 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Josh Green puts up 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1 made treys per game.

Grant Williams puts up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives the Thunder 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1 block.

The Thunder are receiving 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this year.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

The Thunder are receiving 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

Mavericks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Mavericks Thunder 122.8 Points Avg. 119.6 120.4 Points Allowed Avg. 110.8 48.3% Field Goal % 50.3% 38.8% Three Point % 41%

