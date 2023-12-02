Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nolan County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Nolan County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Nolan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cross Plains High School at Roscoe High School
- Game Time: 2:20 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
