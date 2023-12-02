There is an intriguing high school game in Southlake, TX on Saturday, December 2 (starting at 1:00 PM CT), with Allen High School hosting North Crowley High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

North Crowley vs. Allen High Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 1:00 PM CT

1:00 PM CT Location: Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Stephenville High School at Anna High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Birdville, TX

Birdville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellville High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2

3:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Emerson High School at Colleyville Heritage High School