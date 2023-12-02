Richland Springs High School will host Oglesby High School in 1A - action on Saturday, December 2 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oglesby vs. R'land Springs Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
  • Location: Dublin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

