Which team is going to win on Saturday, December 2, when the Florida A&M Rattlers and Prairie View A&M Panthers match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Rattlers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.3) 46.9 Florida A&M 34, Prairie View A&M 13

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

Panthers games went over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, four of Rattlers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.3 14.3 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Prairie View A&M 20 30.8 26.5 21.3 15.7 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.