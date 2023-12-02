The Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing skid when visiting the Rice Owls (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. This game is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

This season, the Owls have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Rice is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Owls are the 219th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 303rd.

The 78.7 points per game the Owls average are 16.3 fewer points than the Huskies give up (95).

When Rice puts up more than 95 points, it is 2-0.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored 81.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.9 more points than it averaged away from home (72.2).

The Owls surrendered 73.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.5 in away games.

Rice drained 9.2 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged in road games (8.8 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Rice Upcoming Schedule