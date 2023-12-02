Saturday's contest features the Rice Owls (2-5) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-5) matching up at Tudor Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 89-75 win for heavily favored Rice according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rice vs. Houston Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 89, Houston Christian 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Houston Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-14.2)

Rice (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Rice has compiled a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Houston Christian is 3-2-0. The Owls are 4-2-0 and the Huskies are 4-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (106th in college basketball) while giving up 82.9 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Rice is 218th in college basketball at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 its opponents average.

Rice connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (193rd in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 38.8% from deep.

The Owls rank 122nd in college basketball by averaging 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 344th in college basketball, allowing 102.6 points per 100 possessions.

Rice and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 10.7 per game (96th in college basketball) and force 11.3 (252nd in college basketball action).

