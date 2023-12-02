Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 WAC) versus the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Game Information

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Abilene Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Tobias Cameron: 9.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian Rank Abilene Christian AVG SFA AVG SFA Rank 95th 75 Points Scored 75.8 77th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 70 174th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 219th 7 3pt Made 6.3 288th 24th 15.7 Assists 15.1 46th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 14.4 342nd

