According to our computer projection model, the No. 25 SMU Mustangs will take down the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave when the two teams match up at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SMU vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (+3) Over (46.5) SMU 28, Tulane 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulane vs. SMU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Mustangs have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mustangs have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

SMU has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-2).

Four of the Mustangs' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

The average point total for SMU this season is 12.2 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

The Green Wave's record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Tulane is 5-5 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two Green Wave games (out of 11) have hit the over this year.

Tulane games have had an average of 53.6 points this season, 7.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mustangs vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.9 18.3 30.9 21.4 23.8 14.0 SMU 41.8 17.7 52.3 12.5 31.3 22.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.