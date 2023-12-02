The SMU Mustangs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's AAC Championship Game, where they will meet the Tulane Green Wave. Yulman Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. A 47.5-point over/under is set for the game.

SMU vs. Tulane game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

SMU vs. Tulane statistical matchup

Tulane SMU 388.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.6 (9th) 328.2 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (13th) 167.3 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.1 (42nd) 221.1 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (16th) 16 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (10th) 22 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (82nd)

Tulane leaders

Preston Stone has 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 games, completing 59.9% of his throws for 3,204 yards (267 per game).

Stone also has rushed for 198 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, Jaylan Knighton has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 645 yards (53.8 per game).

RJ Maryland has 29 receptions for 462 yards (38.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

SMU leaders

In 12 games for the Green Wave, Michael Pratt has led the way with 2,168 yards (180.7 yards per game) while compiling 21 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 66.4% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's posted through the air, Pratt has also chipped in 321 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Makhi Hughes has accumulated 1,246 yards in the ground game with seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Green Wave's air attack, Lawrence Keys III has grabbed 33 balls on 57 targets for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

