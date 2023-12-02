As they get ready to square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5) on Saturday, December 2 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (13-5-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Stars vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 70 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Its +10 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are second in the league in scoring (82 goals, 3.4 per game).

Tampa Bay's total of 85 goals given up (3.5 per game) ranks 31st in the NHL.

They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -3.

Stars vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Lightning (+125) 6

