The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) will look to break a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wisdom Gym, airing at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Tarleton State (-11.5) 140.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tarleton State (-11.5) 140.5 -950 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Tarleton State is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Texans' six games have gone over the point total.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Vaqueros games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.