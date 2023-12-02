The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-6) will attempt to halt a six-game losing run when they host the Tarleton State Texans (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Texans have dropped four games straight.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

The Texans put up an average of 70.6 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 71.3 the Vaqueros give up.

UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-4 when it gives up fewer than 70.6 points.

The Vaqueros average only 4.9 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Texans give up (63.2).

This season the Vaqueros are shooting 36.5% from the field, only 0.5% higher than Texans give up.

The Texans' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 3.1 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 35.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Elise Turrubiates: 9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3)

9.0 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (3-for-3) Teresa Da Silva: 11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

11.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Lexi Bull: 5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

5.4 PTS, 70.6 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

