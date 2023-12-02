The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) bring a six-game win streak into a road contest against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), winners of four straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have knocked down.

In games TCU shoots higher than 42.6% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Hoyas are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Horned Frogs sit at 54th.

The Horned Frogs score 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).

When TCU totals more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).

When playing at home, the Horned Frogs ceded 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in away games (76.3).

Looking at three-pointers, TCU performed better in home games last season, draining 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage away from home.

TCU Upcoming Schedule