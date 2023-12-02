The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Hoyas have won four games in a row.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs make 53.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • TCU has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Horned Frogs are the 54th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoyas rank 74th.
  • The Horned Frogs record 21.7 more points per game (93) than the Hoyas allow (71.3).
  • When TCU scores more than 71.3 points, it is 6-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively TCU performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 77.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 per game away from home.
  • The Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).
  • When playing at home, TCU made 0.4 more treys per game (5.4) than in away games (5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to on the road (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 86-52 Schollmaier Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena

