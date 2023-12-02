The TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) take a six-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (5-2), who have won four straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Georgetown matchup.

TCU vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

TCU vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

TCU is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

Georgetown has won two games against the spread this season.

The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Oddsmakers rate TCU much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (42nd).

The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.