The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Ty Dellandrea light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea stats and insights

  • Dellandrea is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Dellandrea has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Dellandrea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 2-1 OT
11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:07 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:53 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

