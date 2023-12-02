The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) take on a fellow WAC opponent, the Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington matchup in this article.

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-10.5) 150.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-10.5) 149.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

UT Arlington has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Mavericks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Grand Canyon has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Antelopes games have gone over the point total twice this season.

