The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes average 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks allow (83.9).

The Mavericks record 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes allow (54.1).

When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.

When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Mavericks are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes give up.

The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Taliyah Clark: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Hannah Humphrey: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Arlington Schedule