The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

  • The Antelopes average 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks allow (83.9).
  • The Mavericks record 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes allow (54.1).
  • When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.
  • When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.
  • This season the Mavericks are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes give up.
  • The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Taliyah Clark: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
  • Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Hannah Humphrey: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
  • Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Illinois State L 87-63 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 87-76 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 94-76 Teague Center
12/2/2023 Grand Canyon - College Park Center
12/5/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

