How to Watch the UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at College Park Center.
UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes average 21.6 fewer points per game (62.3) than the Mavericks allow (83.9).
- The Mavericks record 13.6 more points per game (67.7) than the Antelopes allow (54.1).
- When UT Arlington puts up more than 54.1 points, it is 1-6.
- When Grand Canyon gives up fewer than 67.7 points, it is 5-1.
- This season the Mavericks are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes give up.
- The Antelopes make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 3.4% lower than the Mavericks' defensive field-goal percentage.
UT Arlington Leaders
- Avery Brittingham: 12.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Taliyah Clark: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Gia Adams: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Hannah Humphrey: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Adela Valkova: 7.2 PTS, 54.5 FG%
UT Arlington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Illinois State
|L 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|L 94-76
|Teague Center
|12/2/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|College Park Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
