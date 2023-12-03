Baylor vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Oregon Ducks (4-2) facing off at Ferrell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-63 win for heavily favored Baylor according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Bears head into this contest following an 85-61 win over SMU on Thursday.
Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- On November 14, the Bears picked up their best win of the season, an 84-77 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
- Baylor has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).
Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins
- 84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 70) on November 19
- 85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 30
- 85-53 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 6
- 93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 278) on November 26
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears are outscoring opponents by 33.2 points per game with a +199 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.0 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 58.8 per outing (96th in college basketball).
