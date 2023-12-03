The Baylor Bears (6-0) aim to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears give up.
  • Oregon has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
  • Baylor is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The 92 points per game the Bears put up are 26.8 more points than the Ducks allow (65.2).
  • When Baylor scores more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.
  • When Oregon allows fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.
  • The Bears shoot 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

