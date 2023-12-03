The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • This season, Lamar has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.4% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 32nd.
  • The Cardinals' 83.6 points per game are 10.6 more points than the 73.0 the Bearkats give up.
  • Lamar is 4-2 when it scores more than 73.0 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.
  • The Cardinals conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Lamar made fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Longwood L 83-72 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State W 84-81 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA L 86-83 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 UL Monroe - Montagne Center
12/18/2023 Southern Miss - Montagne Center

