Lamar vs. Sam Houston December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (2-2) face the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Lamar vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|Lamar AVG
|Lamar Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|67.9
|274th
|4th
|59.3
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|54th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14
|334th
