The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will face the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Game Information

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th 4th 59.3 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 58th 33.9 Rebounds 32.6 117th 48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5.7 329th 143rd 13.5 Assists 13.2 163rd 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.0 334th

